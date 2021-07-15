Clubhouse is launching its messaging system Backchannel for users on both iOS and Android.

Invite-only audio chat app said that Backchannel has both 1:1 and group chat and an optional second inbox for message requests.

“If you’re a speaker, you can use Backchannel to chat with your co-hosts, plan what question to ask next, or decide who to pull up from the audience,” the company said in a statement.

“If you’re a listener, you can chat with your other friends in the audience any time you’re in a room. Just tap the aeroplane icon — or swipe left to access the chat thread,” it added.

Users can send and receive questions from the audience.

Speakers can now take questions from people via text and decide who to call up from the audience. Listeners can now submit questions, even if they are not able to come up on stage.

The company said that users could use Backchannel to coordinate with co-hosts, organise questions, decide on guests and collaborate before going live.

Recently, Clubhouse has struck a deal with TED to bring exclusive talks on its platform.

The deal lets TED sell ads and sponsorships for its conversations, and Clubhouse will not take any share. It’s still not clear if the chats will be available as podcasts or other on-demand recordings.