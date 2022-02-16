Chinese telecom firm Huawei raided for tax evasion

Raids are being conducted at multiple premises linked to Chinese telecom company Huawei across the country in connection with alleged tax evasion.

A source said that the Income Tax department on Tuesday started the search operation which is still going on. The source said that the raids were being conducted in National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru and some other parts of the country.

The elite officials of the IT team scanned a number of account books belonging to the company. Financial records of last three years and company records were also checked. The IT officials prepared a list of associates, clients and partners of company which includes its foreign and country based partners.

The source said that during the raid they recovered a few incriminating documents.

The company has said that it is following Indian laws but didn’t indulge any tax evasion. It said it will cooperate with the Indian authorities.