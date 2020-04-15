Infinity Ward developed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone have got some neat update, and it brings with it significant changes that are detailed in the official patch notes. The update is live now and available to download on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, adding new content to both Modern Warfare and its Warzone battle royale spin-off.
Meanwhile, the update also brings with five general fixes across all platforms.
Warzone features some of the biggest changes in the update, with Quads mode added for the first time, players can look forward to “Scopes and Scatter Guns” playlist, which will be for Trios, and replace regular Trios. As you could probably deduce from the name, in it there’s only shotguns and snipers. In other words, all combat is either going to happen up close and personal or from far away.
Modern Warfare is getting Drop Zone in both core and Hardcore. As a result, Deathmatch Domination has been removed. In addition to this, there’s a new Stir-Crazy playlist, a hardcore version of this, and NVG Realism Mosh Pit has been removed.
Modern Warfare Season 3 Patch Notes:
GENERAL FIXES:
- Lowered the max amount of XP and score given for Decoy Grenade assists
- Backend fixes to help Memory Error 13-71 issues. If you’re still experiencing this error, please reach out to Activision Customer Support
- Fixed a bug where more than one dog would be present in the squad walk in the main multiplayer menu
- As an owner of a regiment, players could sometimes see an error when selecting another player in their regiment. This has been fixed
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to skip cutscenes in the campaign while using keyboard and mouse controls
- Fixed a bug where players were sometimes unable to see Clan Tags for other players in the Social Menu after restarting app, or going through a power cycle
- Fixed an issue where some players could encounter graphical corruptions, causing their screen to have a black ‘shadow’ that followed them. This has been fixed
- Fix for an area on St. Petrograd that lacked collision and allowed the Recon Drone to fly out of bounds
- Fixed a bug that made clan tags appear twice
- Fixed a bug that could prevent players from speaking to their team in a custom match if they switched teams after the match has started
AUDIO:
- Lowered the volume of the plane audio during infil
- Lowered the audio once you enter the Gulag
- Reduced the volume of occluded far and distant weapons
- Some footstep sounds while ADS and crouched were cut short on the distance you could hear them, depending on the surface type
WEAPONS:
- Fixed an issue where “The Line Breaker” variant of the EBR could out perform the base version of the same weapon
- Players with the “Cherry Blossom” variant of the Akimbo handguns could have broken animations while ADS on ladders. This has been fixed
- Firing a smoke grenade with the under barrel 40mm smokescreen launcher did not emit any smoke from the grenade. This has been fixed
- Attaching the Sniper Scope to the MK2 Carbine while in the Gunsmith would show a white, opaque lens. This has been fixed.
- Tightened the pellet spread on the Slug 6-R Mags for the Model 680
- Akimbo weapons now start with 2 extra magazines of ammunition instead of 1
- Tightened up the hip spread on the VLK Rogue Shotgun
- Decreased ADS spread for shotgun slugs
- Added descriptions to slugs noting that longer barrels and chokes improve ADS accuracy
- Updating names of weapons to match weapon logos
- 725: “FTAC Equilibrium” renamed to “Cronen Equilibrium”
- SA87: “FSS SA87 Heavy Stock Pro” renamed to “XRK SA87 Heavy Stock Pro”
- RAM-7: “XRK Ranger” renamed to “FSS Ranger
- Grau 5.56: “FSS 26.4″ Archangel” renamed to “Tempus 26.4″ Archangel”
SPECIAL OPERATIONS:
- Added on screen text to call out when a player’s vehicle is damaged
- Operation Headhunter: Fix for an error that could occur after launching the drone
- Operation Headhunter: Fixed a bug where the minimap could overlap the Objectives on screen
- Fall damage is now the same in Co-Op as it is in Warzone
WARZONE:
- We now tell you how far away you are from your teammates while in a match
- Fix for the gas mask animation interrupting and blocking players from deploying their parachute
- Various exploit fixes
- Fix for a bug where players were unable to revive teammates after getting interrupted during the initial revive animation
- Fixed a bug where players could be killed by vehicles without being near the player
- Fixed an issue that could display the incorrect rank on screen after the player’s game application had been suspended and reopened
- Fixed an issue where deploying a Recon Drone would use the VO lines for a Personal Radar. That VO was also heard by all players on the map. This has been fixed
- Fix for a bug where players could become invincible if they become downed while switching seats in a Tac Rover
- While spectating a player in the Gulag, the option to redeploy your teammate would appear on screen, even though they cannot be redeployed. This has been fixed
- If a player spectates the winning team of a BR match, the After-Action Report will display the winning team’s score in the scoreboard tab. This has been fixed.
- Fixed a bug where placing a Shield Turret on a teammate could kill them
PLUNDER:
- Fixed a bug where players couldn’t swap out the M13 for any other weapon in the Plunder tutorial
BATTLE ROYALE:
- Fix for players unable to self-revive in Solos
- Increased price of Loadout Drop within the Buy Station to $10,000
- Removed Blood Splatter and Screen Shake when being punched in the Gulag waiting area
- Removed Loss Column from BR Leaderboard and replaced with Top 10s
- Fixed issue with final circles occurring out of bounds or in undesirable areas
- Fixed issue with Armor plates and Killstreaks being unusable under certain conditions
PC:
- Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are both available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.