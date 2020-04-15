Infinity Ward developed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone have got some neat update, and it brings with it significant changes that are detailed in the official patch notes. The update is live now and available to download on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, adding new content to both Modern Warfare and its Warzone battle royale spin-off.

Meanwhile, the update also brings with five general fixes across all platforms.

Warzone features some of the biggest changes in the update, with Quads mode added for the first time, players can look forward to “Scopes and Scatter Guns” playlist, which will be for Trios, and replace regular Trios. As you could probably deduce from the name, in it there’s only shotguns and snipers. In other words, all combat is either going to happen up close and personal or from far away.

Modern Warfare is getting Drop Zone in both core and Hardcore. As a result, Deathmatch Domination has been removed. In addition to this, there’s a new Stir-Crazy playlist, a hardcore version of this, and NVG Realism Mosh Pit has been removed.

Modern Warfare Season 3 Patch Notes:

GENERAL FIXES:

Lowered the max amount of XP and score given for Decoy Grenade assists

Backend fixes to help Memory Error 13-71 issues. If you’re still experiencing this error, please reach out to Activision Customer Support

Fixed a bug where more than one dog would be present in the squad walk in the main multiplayer menu

As an owner of a regiment, players could sometimes see an error when selecting another player in their regiment. This has been fixed

Fixed an issue where players were unable to skip cutscenes in the campaign while using keyboard and mouse controls

Fixed a bug where players were sometimes unable to see Clan Tags for other players in the Social Menu after restarting app, or going through a power cycle

Fixed an issue where some players could encounter graphical corruptions, causing their screen to have a black ‘shadow’ that followed them. This has been fixed

Fix for an area on St. Petrograd that lacked collision and allowed the Recon Drone to fly out of bounds

Fixed a bug that made clan tags appear twice

Fixed a bug that could prevent players from speaking to their team in a custom match if they switched teams after the match has started

AUDIO:

Lowered the volume of the plane audio during infil

Lowered the audio once you enter the Gulag

Reduced the volume of occluded far and distant weapons

Some footstep sounds while ADS and crouched were cut short on the distance you could hear them, depending on the surface type

WEAPONS:

Fixed an issue where “The Line Breaker” variant of the EBR could out perform the base version of the same weapon

Players with the “Cherry Blossom” variant of the Akimbo handguns could have broken animations while ADS on ladders. This has been fixed

Firing a smoke grenade with the under barrel 40mm smokescreen launcher did not emit any smoke from the grenade. This has been fixed

Attaching the Sniper Scope to the MK2 Carbine while in the Gunsmith would show a white, opaque lens. This has been fixed.

Tightened the pellet spread on the Slug 6-R Mags for the Model 680

Akimbo weapons now start with 2 extra magazines of ammunition instead of 1

Tightened up the hip spread on the VLK Rogue Shotgun

Decreased ADS spread for shotgun slugs

Added descriptions to slugs noting that longer barrels and chokes improve ADS accuracy

Updating names of weapons to match weapon logos 725: “FTAC Equilibrium” renamed to “Cronen Equilibrium” SA87: “FSS SA87 Heavy Stock Pro” renamed to “XRK SA87 Heavy Stock Pro” RAM-7: “XRK Ranger” renamed to “FSS Ranger Grau 5.56: “FSS 26.4″ Archangel” renamed to “Tempus 26.4″ Archangel”



SPECIAL OPERATIONS:

Added on screen text to call out when a player’s vehicle is damaged

Operation Headhunter: Fix for an error that could occur after launching the drone

Operation Headhunter: Fixed a bug where the minimap could overlap the Objectives on screen

Fall damage is now the same in Co-Op as it is in Warzone

WARZONE:

We now tell you how far away you are from your teammates while in a match

Fix for the gas mask animation interrupting and blocking players from deploying their parachute

Various exploit fixes

Fix for a bug where players were unable to revive teammates after getting interrupted during the initial revive animation

Fixed a bug where players could be killed by vehicles without being near the player

Fixed an issue that could display the incorrect rank on screen after the player’s game application had been suspended and reopened

Fixed an issue where deploying a Recon Drone would use the VO lines for a Personal Radar. That VO was also heard by all players on the map. This has been fixed

Fix for a bug where players could become invincible if they become downed while switching seats in a Tac Rover

While spectating a player in the Gulag, the option to redeploy your teammate would appear on screen, even though they cannot be redeployed. This has been fixed

If a player spectates the winning team of a BR match, the After-Action Report will display the winning team’s score in the scoreboard tab. This has been fixed.

Fixed a bug where placing a Shield Turret on a teammate could kill them

PLUNDER:

Fixed a bug where players couldn’t swap out the M13 for any other weapon in the Plunder tutorial

BATTLE ROYALE:

Fix for players unable to self-revive in Solos

Increased price of Loadout Drop within the Buy Station to $10,000

Removed Blood Splatter and Screen Shake when being punched in the Gulag waiting area

Removed Loss Column from BR Leaderboard and replaced with Top 10s

Fixed issue with final circles occurring out of bounds or in undesirable areas

Fixed issue with Armor plates and Killstreaks being unusable under certain conditions

PC:

Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are both available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.