Bharti Airtel on Saturday paid its second round of payment of Rs 8,004 crore towards Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, taking the total amount paid by the operator to the Department of Telecom (DoT) to Rs 18,004 crore.

Earlier this month, the company paid Rs 10,000 crore in compliance with the Supreme Court judgement after the government had started issuing orders to telecom operators to clear their dues.

Bharti Airtel in a regulatory filing said after its self-assessment it has “paid an additional amount of Rs 3,004 crore towards the full and final amounts due over and above ad-hoc amount of Rs 10,000 crore paid on February 17, 2020 on behalf of Bharti Group of companies.” The payment covers dues of Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom and Telenor India.

The company said, “We have also deposited an additional amount of Rs 5,000 crore, as an ad-hoc payment (subject to the subsequent refund/adjustment to cover differences, if any arising from the reconciliation exercise with the DoT.”

As per the government estimates, Bharti Airtel owed around Rs 35,000 crore, which includes spectrum dues and other license-related payments.

Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, has paid only Rs 3,500 crore out of its total dues worth Rs 53,000 whereas, Tata Teleservices owes Rs 13,800 crore. These major operators are followed by BSNL and MTNL with their dues of Rs 4,989 crore and Rs 3,122 crore respectively.

In October last year, the Supreme Court had upheld DoT’s demand seeking telecom operators to pay Rs 92,000 crore in overdue levies and interest. The court had given a total three months to the operators to clear their outstanding payments with the government.

“Based on the aforesaid payment we have now complied with AGR judgement and the directions in the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court dated October 24, 2019,” the company said.

(With input from agencies)