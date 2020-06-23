At a time the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic was gripping the entire world, forcing people to stay at home, the crisis did not deter mobile makers from coming up with new launches. In the past two months, almost every mobile company has launched some device in all segments.

Though they were just soft launches, it left people spoilt for choice.

Be it budget, mid or premium section, people are still struggling to decide what to buy once life gets normal. Therefore, we are making it a little easy for those who are eyeing the premium segment phones, by comparing specifications and talking about the good and the bad things the devices have to offer. We will zero down on three devices ~ OnePlus 8 Pro, Xiaomi MI 10 and Oppo Find X2. They all fall in the premium segment, with price above Rs 50,000.

OnePlus 8 Pro

Ever since the Chinese tech giant OnePlus came into being, it has always targeted the upper segment customers by launching mobile phones priced around Rs 40,000. And it has got tremendous response from customers. Now, with the launch of OnePlus 8 Pro, it has tried to venture into the premium segment. Priced at Rs 54,999 of 8 GB variants, the phone looks good in all parameters. Let’s begin with the display. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch screen with QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display that offers 120Hz refresh rate. It means, there is no complaint in colour reproduction and one can enjoy high definition videos to the fullest. Also, the 120Hz refreshing rate will give a good viewing experience to gamers. Like any premium device, OnePlus 8 Pro is powered with the latest octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 12GB *(Rs. 59,999)of LPDDR5 RAM. And it runs on Android 10 with OxygenOS. It means one is not going to face glitches while using the device. Now to evaluate the camera section. OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad camera set up with 48M main camera, 48MP utrawide angle, an 8MP telephoto offering 3x optical zoom and a 5MP colour filter camera. Its front camera is 16MP. Given the camera set up, it will surely be loved by any camera lover. The feature that stands out in the OnePlus 8 Pro is the wireless charging, which the company claims, is rare in any other device. It can charge 4510mAh battery to half in just 30 minutes with a wireless charger.

Xiaomi MI 10 5G

In the past few years, Xiaomi, with its brand Redmi, has dominated the entire market in budget section. However, this year, the company has tried to enter the premium segment in India by launching MI 10 5G. Priced at Rs 49,999 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs 54,999 for the 256GB, the phone looks quite promising. In terms of display, the phone comes with 6.67-inch 2340 x 1080 OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It means, one is going to enjoy the viewing experience. The processor is also the latest as it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and has dual-mode 5G and Wi-Fi 6. It also runs on the latest Android 10 with MIUI 11. So, the phone looks as powerful as any other phone in this price segment. In terms of camera, the Mi 10 comes with a brilliant 108MP quad camera setup with the primary camera having a 1/1.33-inch sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide camera with 123-degree FOV, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Its front camera is equipped with a 20MP selfie camera. MI 10 has a decent battery section. It comes with a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Overall the phone is good but the critics have pointed out a few loopholes like no IP rating and it gets heated easily.

Oppo Find X2

Oppn Find X2, another Chinese mobile maker, has come up with Oppo Find X2 in its premium section. Priced at Rs 64,990, the Find X2 looks good in terms of specification and hardware. The phone has a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It means one can enjoy viewing the high definition videos and gamers will enjoy their games in 120Hz refresh rate. Oppo Find X2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with 12GB RAM/256GB internal storage. It means, it can handle any task with ease. It runs on the Google’s android 10 operating system with ColorOS 7.1 skin on top. The camera of the mobile is outstanding as it sports triple camera setup on the 48MP back with a 12MP secondary sensor and a 13MP tertiary sensor while on the front, it features a 32MP sensor to take selfies. In terms of battery, the device has two connected cells of 2,100mAh, bringing the total capacity of the battery to 4,200mAh. Also, it supported own 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging technology. However, many critic found the phone lag at battery front and no wireless charging is making it out of the competition.

Overall?

All the three phones look good when it comes to specification or features. But we need to choose the best among them. Let’s begin with MI 10 5G, it is the first attempt of Xiaomi in the premium, therefore, people may not persuaded immediately. But for the fans of MI it is definitely a “will try”. Oppo looks quite good on paper, it has everything what a customer needs these days. But the only low point with this brand is people may be reluctant to spend so much money on it. Here, clear winner is OnePlus that has already earned a name in the premium segment and doing brilliant.