With an aim to get connected and engage with Bengalureans, the city police have opened an account on the short video-making platform TikTok, a statement said on Friday.

With this move, Bengaluru Police has joined other police from other states including Kerala, Uttarakhand and Durg, that were already active on Tik Tok.

“Bangalore Police has always believed in the power of social media to build a connect with citizens. We were one of the first city police departments to come onto social media to create fun and informative content,” said city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

Rao further added that the Chinese-mobile app has immense potential to communicate about social issues in short creative and engaging videos.

In this account, the Bengaluru police will post videos on citizen-centric issues.

Meanwhile, TikTok spokesperson welcomed Bengaluru police onto the platform and said it allows to create hyper-local content, thereby helping the law enforcement agencies to stay local and relevant.

(With input from agencies)