X Imposes $1 Annual Fee on New Users to Combat Bots

The popular social media platform once known as Twitter, now rebranded as X, is embarking on a new path by introducing a modest $1 annual fee for users in the Philippines and New Zealand. This move, according to the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, is a strategic effort to tackle the issue of automated accounts, commonly referred to as “bots.”

The company has named this initiative “Not a Bot,” and it’s targeted at new users who wish to actively engage with the platform. This includes posting their own content, liking posts, responding to others, and quoting content from fellow users. However, it’s important to note that the changes do not impact users’ ability to read posts on the platform’s timeline – this will remain free of charge.

The decision to introduce this annual fee follows a trial period in the Philippines and New Zealand, where new users are required to pay approximately $0.75 and $0.85, respectively, annually. Users who opt not to pay this $1 fee will still be able to access X but with limited functionality. They can read posts, watch videos, and follow other accounts, but they won’t be able to actively participate in discussions.

Advertisement

The primary objective behind this new payment structure is to address the persistent problem of bots and spammers on the platform. Bots are automated accounts operated by computer programs, often used to manipulate online conversations, amplify certain messages, and sometimes promote divisive content such as political propaganda or hate speech.

Elon Musk had previously suggested the idea of an annual subscription in September, stating that it would serve as a valuable tool in combatting the proliferation of bots on the platform. This approach is seen as a necessary step to create a more genuine and trustworthy online environment.

During a September interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk had alluded to the development of a paywall for X users as a potential solution to deal with the growing challenge posed by bots. This change in strategy is just one of several significant shifts that have occurred under Musk’s leadership at X. This includes a substantial reduction in the platform’s workforce by over 75% and the introduction of a paid feature that offers users a “verified” blue checkmark for a monthly fee of $8.