WhatsApp working on letting users hide last seen status from specific people

The audience often waits to see the new update for the popular messaging application WhatsApp. Now, they are working on adding new features. Among them, one includes hiding last seen and status from specific people.

According to GSM Arena, the new beta version of WhatsApp is now having an option of hiding the ‘last seen’ from specific people. The feature has been in active development for a few months at this point, and now it’s finally live for a subset of those parts of the beta program.

This means that WhatsApp is soon going to cater to this feature to everyone. But this ‘soon’ may refer to a couple of months.

If we turn a few pages towards the future, every WhatsApp user will be able to hide their last seen and status from specific people.

According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is making changes to its privacy settings. Now they are allowing people to hide their WhatsApp status and last seen from their desired people. The beta version of WhatsApp is already featuring the same.

“Several years ago WhatsApp has implemented 3 privacy settings: Last Seen, Profile Picture, About. These settings allow you to decide who can see those data when interacting with you on WhatsApp. To manage these privacy settings, WhatsApp has implemented 3 options: Everyone, My Contacts, Nobody. This means that, if you didn’t want a specific contact could see your last seen, you had to set the privacy setting of your last seen to “Nobody”. Today WhatsApp is finally working to introduce another option called “My contacts except”, so you can finally enable your last seen back, and you can disable it for specific contacts,” the report says.