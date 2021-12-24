WhatsApp testing new interface for voice calls

After releasing some improvements for WhatsApp calls, the Meta-owned WhatsApp is now working on a new interface for Voice Calls.

As reported by WABetaInfo, a screenshot has shown that WhatsApp is now remaking the interface for an update in the future so it can look more modern and compact.

The new redesign will look astonishing especially while making group calls.

“Even if the screenshot was taken on WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp is planning the same redesign for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android as well,” the report said.

A few days ago, WhatsApp has released a new feature called ‘Voice Message Preview’ for Indian users. The company has said it will allow the users to preview their voice messages on WhatsApp before sending them.

If you put that aside, the company has recently released a new feature to stop unknown contact from seeing the user’s last seen or online status.

The feature will now allow the users of WhatsApp to set their “last seen” status to be viewed by everyone, their contacts, other than a blacklist of some people.

This update has been said to be released for both Android and iOS devices.

(With inputs from IANS)