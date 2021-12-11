Meta opens ‘Horizon Worlds’ VR experience to 18+ in US, Canada

Facebook (presently known as Meta) has made an announcement of making its social virtual reality (VR) experience ‘Horizon Worlds’ available for free to everyone 18 years of age or older in the US and Canada, as it is preparing for the metaverse.

The same can be downloaded free on Quest 2 and it will no longer be supported on Quest 1 VR headset from January 13.

In October Facebook announced a Creator Fund of $10 million in order to encourage people to build experiences on its virtual reality platform Horizon, which is now being called Horizon Worlds.

The company has a strong desire to make people experience besides making content for the platform.

“Horizon Worlds is a social VR experience where you can create and explore together. Since launching as an invite-only beta last year, we’ve been amazed by the community that’s begun to form and inspired by the unique experiences they’ve built,” Meta said in a blog post on Thursday.

Meta has also debuted Arena Clash, a new team-based laser tag game inside Horizon Worlds.

“We’re launching new mechanics and templates for creators to use when building their own games. Creators can now modify working scripts to create their own games for the community to play,” said Meta.

There are several safety options for the users of the Horizon Worlds, including access to personal Safe Zone at any time through the wrist menu, which lets them take a break and then block, mute or report people.

(With imports from IANS)