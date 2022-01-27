Group admins will be able to control chats in WhatsApp

A constant stream of new features and updates is being introduced by the WhatsApp feature for admins of groups.

In a future update, WaBetaInfo reports that the company will allow group administrators to delete messages sent by other members. WaBetaInfo’s Twitter account shared information about the new feature.

The tweet read, “If you are a group admin, you will be able to delete any message for everyone in your groups, in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android. A good moderation, finally. #WhatsApp.”

Group administrators will be able to delete anyone’s message without their permission. The update will allow users to filter out inappropriate messages from group chats.

Whenever an admin deletes a message, a user will be notified that ‘This was deleted by an admin’.

In Telegram, a rival to WhatsApp, group admins can moderate chats. Currently, only the sender can delete the message sent in a group on WhatsApp.

(With inputs from ANI)