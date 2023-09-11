Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event tomorrow: Know what to expect

Apple ‘Wonderlust’ event: Apple’s highly anticipated “Wonderlust” event is all set to be held on Tuesday, September 12 at the company’s Cupertino headquarters in California. While all Apple events are special, this one is particularly interesting in view of the recent ban order on Apple phones in China, its third-biggest market. Apple CEO Tim Cook has found a new interest in the Indian market over the past few years. He is hoping that India will replace China as the next big market for Apple’s flagship iPhones.

However, over the years, Indians have been disappointed that the company releases its products in the Indian market a few months after the global launch. While it remains to be seen what Apple holds in store for the Indian market, it is certain that the Cupertino-based tech giant will launch its iPhone 15 series at the “Wonderlust” event. Besides the iPhone 15 series, several other important hardware announcements are likely to be made during the event.

Join us for a special #AppleEvent on September 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Advertisement Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/dQLzRfEVVq — Apple (@Apple) August 31, 2023

Here is what to expect from Apple’s “Wonderlust” event:

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max: It is a given that Apple’s Wonderlust event will see the launch of the iPhone 15 series. As per the trend in the last few years, Apple is likely to launch four iPhone 15 models. The four new iPhone models that could be announced are: the regular iPhone 15 and a larger iPhone 15 Plus; and the standard iPhone 15 Pro and a larger iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 series has been the subject of several pre-launch leaks. According to these leaks, some significant design modifications can be seen in the new iPhone 15 series smartphones. Also, Apple could bring back the USB-C port and remove the Lightning port, as has been the demand of iPhone users.

The normal iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus devices may eventually ditch the notch in favor of Dynamic Island technology. The price of iPhone 15 series phones is likely to be higher, and there are rumors that the iPhone 15 could launch at around $799 (roughly Rs. 66,000). The iPhone 15 Pro Max could be launched at $1,299, around Rs. 1,06,500.

Apple Watch Series 9: The second most popular hardware of Apple after the iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to be unveiled during the Wonderlust event. The wearable, according to reports, will be equipped with the latest version of Apple’s optical heart rate sensor. As far as the design is concerned, the Cupertino giant is unlikely to make any major changes. However, Apple has reportedly upgraded the chip in order to increase speed, efficiency, and accuracy.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Similar to the Apple Watch Series 9, no major change in design is expected. The company has reportedly upgraded the chip and the third-generation heart rate sensor with the latest optical one. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will have improved speed, accuracy, and Find My feature.

AirPods Pro USB-C case: There are high chances that Apple will unveil its AirPods Pro with a USB-C port in place of the Lightning-based charging. The iPad Pros, iPad Air and mini are unlikely to be launched during the ‘Wonderlust’ event.