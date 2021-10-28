Apple tops India premium smartphone market with 44% share in Q3

Strong demand for iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 helped Apple lead the premium smartphone market in India with 44 per cent share in the July-September quarter (Q3), a new report showed on Thursday.

It was the highest growing brand in Q3 with 212 per cent (on-year) growth and led the premium smartphone market (Rs 30,000 and above) with an impressive 44 per cent share, according to the data given by market research firm Counterpoint Research.

The iPhone maker maintained its leading position in the ultra-premium segment (Rs 45,000 and above) too with a 74 per cent market share.

“Strong demand for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 were the major factors in Apple’s growth. Apple also became the top 5G smartphone brand in the premium segment for the first time,” the report noted.

Apple has also witnessed a strong demand for its newly-launched iPhone 13 series in the festive season.

At the second place in the premium smartphone segment, Apple’s nearest competitor OnePlus grew 55 per cent (on-year) in the third quarter, driven by the OnePlus Nord Series.

During the quarter, OnePlus also registered its highest-ever shipments in the country.

“The newly-launched OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Nord CE 5G were the driving factors in OnePlus growth. Nord series cumulative shipments cross 3 million units,” the report noted.