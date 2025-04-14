Apple reportedly developing a lighter, more affordable Vision Pro

Apple is doubling down on its spatial computing ambitions with a bold new plan to revamp its Vision Pro headset and this time making it both lighter and more affordable.

The original Apple Vision Pro, unveiled in June 2023 and launched in 2024 at a steep $3,500, was Apple’s first major leap into mixed reality. While it was praised for its innovation, the device was also heavily criticized for being bulky and prohibitively expensive.

Shedding light on Apple’s next move, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes in his latest ‘Power On’ newsletter that the tech giant is developing two new versions of the Vision Pro. One will be a sleeker, lower-cost model resembling Meta’s Ray-Ban-style smart glasses, while the other will be a Mac-connected enterprise headset aimed at professionals and businesses.

“All of this is a stepping stone toward Cook’s grand vision, which hasn’t changed in a decade. He wants true augmented reality glasses — lightweight spectacles that a customer could wear all day. The AR element will overlay data and images onto real-world views,” Gurman writes.

According to Gurman, this project is now a top-tier priority within Apple. “Cook has made this idea a top priority for the company and is hell-bent on creating an industry-leading product before Meta can. ‘Tim cares about nothing else,’ says someone with knowledge of the matter. ‘It’s the only thing he’s really spending his time on from a product development standpoint,’” he adds.

As Apple focuses on refining its vision for the future of computing, the race toward all-day wearable AR glasses is not just about technology — it’s about who gets there first.