Apple on Wednesday released the software updates to the iOS 13 operating system, iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with full mouse and trackpad support to iPads, iCloud Driver folder sharing and much more.

As per the reports and reactions, the major feature in the latest release is the mouse and keyboard support for iPads, which Apple revealed last week. Now, one can pair a mouse or trackpad with their iPad and use it to move a cursor on the display.

While the company plans to sell a new Magic Keyboard with a built-in trackpad, one does not need to buy a new iPad or accessory to access the feature.

The iOS and iPadOS 13.4 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

In addition to trackpad support, iOS and iPadOS 13.4 comes with several handful of features. One can share an iCloud Drive folder with another iCloud user, it works pretty much like a shared Dropbox folder.

Now there are nine new Memoji stickers. Apple has tweaked buttons to archive/delete, move, reply and compose and email in the Mail app.

Apple has also added the ability to release a single app binary on all App Stores, including the iOS and Mac App Store. This means that developers can release a paid app on the Mac and the iPhone and the user only have to buy it once.