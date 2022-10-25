Apple might stop 6.1-inch base iPhone manufacturing from next year

With the introduction of the next-generation iPhones in 2023, Apple may also discontinue the 6.1-inch base iPhone model after ending the iPhone mini-series this year.

GizmoChina claims that the tech giant has been developing an iPhone Ultra model, which is most likely to be released in 2019. However, there are rumours that the 6.1-inch base iPhone model may be dropped by the business.

Many people reacted negatively to the rumour and flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure with the iPhone 15 Ultra model.

The iPhone Pro Max models, according to some, are already excessively big. Some individuals enjoy the fact that the brand’s base model is now the only genuine tiny flagship phone available.

According to the report, there’s a chance that Apple will introduce the iPhone 15 Ultra with some exclusive Ultra features. This has caused some customers’ concerns because they don’t want to see another Pro Max model on the market, despite rumours that the Ultra will replace the Pro Max series’ top models.

The iPhone 15 Ultra may have a premium titanium body, according to a recent rumour.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently asserted that “Ultra” will only use a periscope lens (6x or 5x). Additionally, the Ultra will have a battery life improvement that lasts three to four hours longer.