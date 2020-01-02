Apple may re-introduce a fingerprint scanner on at least one of its high-end iPhone model in 2020, report said.

According to a LetsGoDigital report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is going to launch the top-end 2020 iPhone with a notch-free front display along with a Tough ID sensor hidden under the screen. The report claims to be based on latest leaked patents and data. It further says that the phone is also likely to ditch the Face ID.

As per report, Apple’s suppliers are finalising the development of a full-screen display for 2020 iPhone model.

Other than that, the company is currently focusing to launch the e-sports-centric high-end Mac at its annual WWDC developers conference this year. This is the first time when the company is venturing into such a segment.

So far, the company has not disclosed whether this will be a desktop computer or a high-end MacBook Pro, though rumours state that it might be an iMac priced at $5,000.

