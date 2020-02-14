US-based tech giant may introduce 5G-enabled iPad equipped with 5nm-based A14 chips – likely A14X in the second half of 2020. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem will support both mm Wave and sub-6GHz technology, DigiTimes reported on Wednesday.

Company analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, recently revealed that the Apple is likely to launch new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing.

In his research note Kuo with TF International Securities said the iPad Pro models will gain 3D sensing through the rear-facing camera system.

The same report suggested that the iPhone maker is expected to use a time-of-flight system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map.

In addition to this, the analyst also reiterated that Apple is aiming to release its low-cost iPhone “SE 2” in the first half of 2020 too. The phone is expected to come with a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11 version.

(With input from agencies)