In Apple’s continued response to COVID-19, Apple Maps has announced it will soon display testing sites directly on its map.

It will work as a portal for hospitals, healthcare providers and businesses to register as a COVID-19 testing location. Apple will review the application and when approved, the location will start appearing on Apple Maps. The testing locations will appear with a red medical glyph icon and a special banner in the Apple Maps card.

Apple Maps will be able to show information like the place name, the associated healthcare provider, contact phone number and website, 9To5Mac reported on Sunday.

It will also surface information about the type of testing location (laboratory, hospital, etcetera) and the nature of the site (like a drive-through, parking lot, or building).

Apple is also asking applicants to state whether the testing location will require a doctor’s referral or a scheduled appointment.

Last week, Tim Cook announced that Apple has donated more than 20 million masks to healthcare professionals around the world, and is designing and donating face shields as well.

Furthermore, Apple with a joint venture with Google announced a significant partnership to build contact tracing APIs into the iOS and Android operating systems. These new systems will help track the spread of COVID-19 using healthcare provider apps, and the companies believe the first version of the API will be available in May.