Apple likely to bring iPhone subscription this year

SNS | New Delhi | September 12, 2022 12:45 pm

Tech giant Apple is likely to bring out a monthly iPhone subscription bundle, with a package combining hardware and services like Apple One this year

According to AppleInsider, the hardware subscription, which would let customers purchase iPhones and other products from Apple for a monthly charge, has been circulating in rumours for some time, but has yet to become a reality.

While the tech giant had an opportunity to introduce such a service during its iPhone 14 event, it may still make an appearance in the coming weeks, the report said.

Apple is supposedly thought to be “actively testing” the service, according to Mark Gurman’s “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg. While being tested, Gurman said he still expects it “to launch either later this year or next year.”

The proposed subscription was not announced or mentioned during the iPhone event to “reduce launch day complexity,” since it would be an “entirely new way to buy an iPhone”.

Given the expectation of an October event for iPad and Mac launches, there could be a high chance Apple could use that presentation as a venue for a subscription launch, as per the report.

Apple already offers several direct ways customers can get the latest flagships, including the iPhone Upgrade Program and installment programs, like Apple Card.

However, the subscription would differ as customers would not just pay a portion of the hardware cost, but also for a suite of services on top, the report noted.

