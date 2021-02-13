Amazon India is offering a host of deals with its special sale on Apple products. The sale has already gone live and will last till January 17.

Flipkart announced its Apple Days sale which would get over on February 14.

Both e-commerce platform is offering similar bank deals. Amazon is also offering special discounts for HDFC debit and credit cardholders.

Amazon is selling the popular iPhones at discounted prices but if you are an HDFC credit cardholder can get up to Rs 9000 off on the iPhone 12 mini.

However, the HDFC deal would only be valid till February 14. Amazon India is offering a host of deals and offers on the latest iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11 Pro series, and iPhone 7, among others.

Customers can get iPhone 12 Mini at a price of Rs 64,490 with a discount of Rs 5,410, Amazon said on Saturday, adding that iPhone 11 Pro will be available at a price of Rs 82,900.

“During Apple Days, customers can enjoy attractive deals on the latest Apple products by saving up to Rs 6,000 on iPad Mini and can avail an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards,” Amazon said.

Airpods with charging case will also be available for Rs 12,490 with a discount of Rs 2,000.

Among other offers, iPhone 7 (32 GB) is priced at Rs 23,990, a discount of around Rs 6,000.