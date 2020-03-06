Tech-giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and multiple notebook models with Mini-LED backlit displays by the end of 2020, reports stated.

The latest report lines up with the information shared earlier this week by the popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who had claimed that the company was developing six products with Mini-LED displays for release by the end of 2021. These primarily includes 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, 7.9-inch iPad mini, 27-inch iMac Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

According to media reports, the company would also adopt Mini-LED backlighting for “a few models of LCD monitors,” however it was unclear if that referred to the iMac/iMac Pro or standalone displays.

Earlier, Kuo had said that the iPhone maker Mini-LED backlit displays will allow the company to create thinner and lighter designs, while offering the same benefits of OLED displays that are currently being used in latest editions of iPhones.

Apple is expected to use a time-of-flight system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map.

Meanwhile, the upcoming MacBook is likely to be a 5G-enable MacBook model, which may be released in the second half of 2020.

The Cupertino-based company is reportedly considering using a ceramic material for the 5G antenna board in its upcoming MacBook, although they cost six times more than metal ones. This would dramatically improve cellular reception and transmission speed.

(With input from agencies)