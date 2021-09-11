Follow Us:
Apple to develop its car alone to avoid further delays

IANS | San Francisco | September 11, 2021 12:58 pm

Apple Car project,

(Representational Image; Source: iStock)

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly developing its electric vehicle alone without the assistance of another automaker.

According to Maeil Economic Daily (via MacRumors), the iPhone maker is currently selecting final parts suppliers Earlier, the tech giant contacted BMW, Hyundai, Nissan, and Toyota to explore joint development and contract production agreements.

Apple has now gone through the process of sending a Request for Information (RFI), Request for Proposal (RFP), and Request for Quotation (RFQ) to global automobile part manufacturers.

Apple recently hired two former Mercedes engineers with experience in mass production of vehicles, steering, dynamics, software, and project management.

These engineers are now working as product design engineers at Apple’s Special Projects Group, hired presumably for the ‘Apple Car’.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier claimed that the launch of the Apple Car is unlikely to happen until 2025-2027.

In a research note, Kuo said that Apple Car specifications are yet to be finalised, adding that he would not be surprised if the vehicle’s launch timeframe is pushed even further to 2028 or later.

In addition, the current head of Apple’s electric car project Doug Field is leaving the company for Ford.

Ford named Field as the company’s chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer.

