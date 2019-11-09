Apple Arcade has now comprised of 100 games with six new additions in the list. These games were added on Friday and can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

The six new games include Sociable Soccer; UFO on Tape: First Contact; Takeshi and Hiroshi; Sociable Soccer by Rogue Games; Discolored; and Marble It Up: Mayhem!.

The subscription-based gaming service is available for Rs 99 in India, which allows up to six family members to share the same subscription for one month.

The games are supported by Made for iPhone game controllers along with PS4 and Xbox controllers.

(With input from agencies)