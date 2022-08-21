An app to detect and cure cancer

A technology-driven, oncology focused, managed healthcare platform was launched in Kolkata recently. The mission is to ensure no person is deprived of quality care either by lack of access or affordability.

Karkinos Healthcare has collaborations with Tata Memorial Hospital, Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust (UK) along with several research collaborations with leading academic institutions in the United States. Common forms of cancer can be treated easily and at low cost when detected early, said its officials.

The app supports many services such as early detection risk assessment for six cancer types, booking consultations with doctors and tests, along with reports.

A unique feature of the app is risk assessment which is backed by technology, medicine and research, and provides the citizen an accurate assessment of their cancer risk. Bridging the gap between the citizen and the hospital, the app reduces out-of-pocket costs for the citizen along with doctor consultations. The basic premise of the app is that ‘early detection of cancer saves lives’.