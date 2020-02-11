Amazon wants to depose President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and other government officials in its lawsuit over the tech company’s losing bid for a USD 10 billion military contract.

In October, the Pentagon awarded the cloud computing project-JEDI to Microsoft. Amazon later sued, arguing that President’s interference and bias against Amazon and its head Jeff Bezos harmed company’s chances of winning the contract.

The company said in a federal court filing in Washington on Monday that Trump has a well-documented personal animus towards Amazon its CEO Jeff Bezos and The Washington Post, which Bezos owns. Amazon says that Trump is the only one who can testify about the totality of his conversations and the overall message he conveyed about the bidding process.

President Trump has never made attempts to hide his disdain for Amazon, Bezos and other associated companies. He has even mocked Bezos in his tweets by using language like ‘Jeff Bozo’ and ‘Amazon Washington Post’. Trump even alleged the US-based tech giant of scamming US Post Office.

