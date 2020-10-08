Amazon India announced its largest specialised fulfilment centre on Thursday in India with a storage capacity of more than 1.2 million cubic feet, ahead of the festive season.

The new fulfilment centre in Karnataka is specialised to store and manage customer orders from the large appliances and furniture category.

Amazon India will now offer a storage capacity of more than four million cubic feet across four fulfilment centres to its close to 35,000 sellers in Karnataka.

The fulfilment centre was virtually inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa, along with Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Amazon India and other members of the company leadership.

“E-commerce companies like Amazon have complemented government’s efforts in not only meeting the needs of customers by safely delivering essentials but also MSMEs which moved online to grow and expand their businesses during the pandemic,” Yediyurappa said in a statement.

The Karnataka CM also urged e-commerce companies to expand their footprint beyond Bengaluru to tier-2 and tier-3 cities and provide a platform to local artisans and GI (geographical indication) tagged products.

“The expanded fulfilment network will create thousands of work opportunities and further boost ancillary businesses in the state,” said Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC (Asia Pacific), MENA (Middle East and North Africa) & LATAM (Latin America).

The expansion in Karnataka is a part of the company’s plans announced in July to add 10 new fulfilment centres and expand seven existing sites across India.