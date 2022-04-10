AI Video Analytics: Future of Home and Neighborhood Security

One of the biggest concerns for any modern community is to ensure security and a peaceful environment. While violence and crime shouldn’t have any space in society, it is an unfortunate and constant threat that comes in different forms. Home break-ins, burglaries, snatching, and vehicle thefts have become a major menace in residential areas. At times, over-speeding vehicles in the neighborhood cause accidents. All these incidents end up causing not only monetary losses and danger to lives but also long-term mental trauma for the victims and their families.

A lot of resources including manpower and equipment are invested in ensuring security. However, conventional solutions such as CCTV cameras and human guards are not adequate to provide holistic, round-the-clock, and consistent support in this area. Despite several measures, crime, violence, and security threats have continued to plague our localities.

CCTVs are becoming increasingly affordable in India, and it is possible to deploy feature-rich high-resolution cameras at a fraction of the cost compared to a decade or two ago. Internet speed has improved drastically and connectivity is a lot more reliable. However, the reason why manual monitoring of CCTV feeds on desktop or mobile screens is not effective is that people are bound to monitor the feed intermittently as there are many other things to handle for them. However, this significantly reduces the possibility of them catching burglars, thieves, or snatchers in the act, and preventing the crime or retrieving the stolen property.

This is where a world-class, advanced technology solution such as AI video analytics offers the diversity, efficiency, and scalability needed to keep global communities safe and protected at all times. What makes such solutions even more impactful is the relative ease of deployment, and affordability as they can be seamlessly integrated with the existing CCTV networks, and surveillance cameras in the urban communities. These solutions use the power of AI and machine learning algorithms to automate the process of monitoring. There are customizations offered as per the user’s needs with complete scalability. AI video analytics works with equal efficiency whether it is one camera, ten, or even hundreds of them to be monitored. There are various insights that a world-class system can offer such as the following.

Theft monitoring – Through the ability to continuously monitor the surroundings, the system would be able to detect any intrusion or attempts at unauthorized entry into the house. It would raise alerts and make homeowners aware to enable further action.

Baby proofing – For families with small children and infants, safety is a major concern. That’s where a house can be defined as a safe/unsafe area for babies. Whenever an infant enters such unsafe areas, an alarm would be raised to help in preventing any harm to the child.

Domestic help monitoring – The system would track and inform homeowners of the entry/exit timings of housekeepers, nannies, or other household staff.

Child monitor – This feature can replace outdated baby monitors and would not only record the footage of the child, but also help parents ensure that their children return home on time, or when they leave.

Car park monitoring – Considering the rise in incidents of carjacking, vandalism, and thefts from parked vehicles, it is essential to have an AI video surveillance mechanism. The system would be able to raise an alarm if any unauthorized tampering, damage, or attempt to break into the car is observed.

Perimeter security – For houses or apartment complexes, perimeter security is the first step, and the AI video analytics-based security systems can raise alarms if anyone tries to break into the premises. This can also prove to be an early warning system that would help to proactively prevent theft or burglary.

Monitoring unmanned entry/exit points – In residential complexes, colonies, or large parking lots, there are usually some entry/exit points that remain unmanned due to a lack of human resources. The automated AI surveillance systems can continuously monitor those points and keep a track of anyone using those.

Illegal parking prevention – Haphazard or illegal parking is a major challenge in urban communities. That’s where the system can identify and report such instances to homeowners/society management or police to ensure the prevention of such acts.

With the evolution of AI, video camera technologies, and IoT, the future of home and community surveillance and safety is going to become inseparable from smart AI-driven monitoring systems. These are cloud-based futuristic, fast, seamless, consistent, and scalable solutions that will effectively act as a deterrent against crime globally, in the times to come.

(By Abhijit Shanbhag, President, and CEO of Graymatics)