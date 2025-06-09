J-K LG inaugurates CCTV surveillance, crowd control centre at Vaishnodevi

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated ‘CCTV Surveillance System with Integrated Command & Control Centre’ for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine here in a bid to initiate technology-driven surveillance and crowd management.

“Cutting-edge technology will enable real-time monitoring and crowd management for safety, security of devotees and it will ensure hassle-free pilgrimage,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lt. Governor observed that actionable insights gleaned from the system will enable prompt response in emergencies. The Command & Control Infrastructure including AI-powered surveillance ecosystem will provide comprehensive situational awareness, optimize operations and Quick and efficient coordination with emergency responders.

The large-scale, technology-driven surveillance and crowd management initiative will significantly enhance the safety and security, improve crowd control measures and operational efficiency within the Shrine area.

Under the project, One Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) located at Katra and 7 Sub-Control Centers along the pilgrimage track for localized monitoring and coordination have been established which will ensure 24×7 monitoring of all vulnerable and high-traffic zones and enable proactive and prompt response to crowd build-up, security breaches, or medical emergencies.

Over 700 cameras have been installed across the Shrine Area, including 170 new high-definition IP cameras and integration of more than 500 existing cameras, covering all critical and vulnerable locations including entry and exit points, gathering areas, and the pilgrimage track.

The Project also featured AI-Based Analytics & Advanced technology mechanisms like Gesture Recognition, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Facial Recognition, Intrusion Detection System, Crowd Management Tools.

Anshul Garg, CEO, SMVDSB gave a detailed presentation on the Integrated Command & Control Centre’s technical features and its anticipated benefits in day-to-day shrine functioning. He informed that the Centre is equipped to generate automated alerts for crowd congestion, route blockages, landslides or emergencies, thereby enabling swift decision-making and response.

The Lt. Governor also interacted with the engineers and operational staff at the Centre. He emphasized the need for regular training of staff and seamless collaboration with security agencies and other stakeholders to maximise the Centre’s utility.

Notably, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has recently provided advanced security equipments to the security agencies deployed for the yatra management including X-Ray Baggage Scanners, Door Frame Metal Detectors, Hand-Held Metal Detectors, and Under Vehicle Search Mirrors and Scanners, to enhance robust security measures in the Shrine area, in pursuance to joint security review conducted last year on the directions of the Lt. Governor.

Dr. Ashok Bhan, Member, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu, Ms Nidhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner Reasi and other senior officers of Police, Security Agencies and Shrine Board were also present.