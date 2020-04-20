Cupertino tech giant Apple in a much-delayed launch is likely to showcase the new AirPod 3 alongside a new 2020 MacBook Pro in a virtual event in May.

Jon Prosser, a regular and reliable leaker of Apple news, broke the news on Twitter. The two products were likely intended for a March release, the time of year that Apple tends to hold a product launch event. However, because of complications arising from the coronavirus pandemic, this event was only rumoured and was never even officially announced.

New AirPods (which were supposed to be at the March Event) are now ready to go. Probably alongside the MacBook Pro next month. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 19, 2020

Reports in the past have spoken about the AirPods Pro Lite which are tipped to bring features of the second-generation AirPods but at a relatively affordable price. This would also make a lot of sense because wireless Bluetooth AirPods are part of Apple’s fastest-growing unit called Wearables, Home and accessories. AirPods line-up is currently one of the most popular from Apple, as such any addition to the product list should serve Apple well.

It is also rumored that the new AirPods won’t have the Pros’ active noise cancellation feature, which makes sense if Apple wants to keep the price down.