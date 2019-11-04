Adobe’s Creative Cloud app recently announced the launch of thousands of new fonts to iOS and iPadOS.

Users can download the app and start using 1,300 free fonts, users of Creative Clouds will get 1,7000 fonts and all these fonts can be used on iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1 apps that support custom font APIs.

Earlier, installing fonts on an iOS device was difficult. Considering the fact, now users can search for their creative fonts or they can filter as per their type or categories. All fonts are passed for both, personal as well as commercial use, so users will not have to worry about licensing.

The update is a part of Adobe’s redesign of the Creative Cloud app on the desktop.

(With input from agencies)