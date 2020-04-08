Software major Adobe on Wednesday appointed former Salesforce Asia Pacific vice president Simon Tate as its new Asia Pacific (APAC) president.

At Salesforce Tate was responsible for all market segments, geographies and products during his tenure. Tate is replacing Jim McCready who has moved back into the role of president for Adobe Japan, after care-taking both regions for a period of time.

In his new role, Tate will lead Adobe’s business across the region, reporting to Paul Robson, President, International, Adobe, the company said in a statement.

“I’m excited to welcome him to the team. His innovative customer approach is the perfect match for Adobe in APAC,” said Robson.

Tate has worked with brands like SAP, Dell/EMC and Hummingbird during his 25-year long career.

“Across APAC, digital transformation is an executive mandate and I’m excited to work with business leaders across the region as they adapt to the experience economy,” said Tate.