Acer’s H-series televisions sold out in phase 1 sale

Indkal Technologies, the official licensee of Acer Televisions in India, has stated consumers are rushing to buy newly launched Acer televisions, specifically the H-series, across price segments in this festive season.

At the start of this month Acer launched its premium H and S TV’s model in India.

The H series have 3 models, while on the contrary the S series have 2 models, and every model runs on Android TV-11 version with regular updates and security patch support.

These models come with HDR 10+ with HLG support, Dolby Atmos vision, 5 GHz/2.4 GHz Dual-band support, MEMC technology for smoother picture

video quality, and Blue Light Reduction for eyes comfort.

Acer Televisions is continuing to solidify its position in the Indian home entertainment sector with a great start to the holiday season sales.

Acer television, which debuted in 2021, has steadily introduced a number of potent and excellent smart televisions in India with a wide range of screen size options, appealing to consumers across price classes.

Indkal CEO, Anand Dubey, said, “We have seen phenomenal response across all sizes and segments on Amazon and other e-commerce and offline. What we experienced in certain channels was a situation of stock out in almost all sizes and have been urging customers to wait for a couple of days for the products of their choice in Acer Television to be restocked at retail and available for purchase again.”