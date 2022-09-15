Acer premium H & S-series television to hit Indian market soon

Today, the Multinational hardware and software company, Acer, announced that it will be launching its premium H and S TV line-up in India with its Bengaluru-based business partner, Indkal Technologies.

Indkal has the official licensee of Acer Home Entertainment business in India.

The H series will have 3 models, while on the contrary the S series have 2 models, and every model runs on Android TV-11 version with regular updates and security patch support.

These models will come with HDR 10+ with HLG support, Dolby Atmos vision, 5 GHz/2.4 GHz Dual-band support, MEMC technology for smoother picture

video quality, and Blue Light Reduction for eyes comfort.

The new line of products will feature the Hi-Fi Pro audio system, which features a 65-inch model TV with a 50-watt speaker and a 60-watt sound output in the H series.

Shell body, frameless design, and quality metal finish used in all the TV frames. The three-year guarantee offered on the UHD versions of the H and S series is another significant value proposition.

These models are powered by Cortex-A55 64bit Chipset and offer standard 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

The H and S series TV’s are available in multiple display sizes starting with 32″ HD, 43″ UHD, 50″ UHD, 55″ UHD, and 65″ UHD. These smart televisions will be available in both online and offline stores.

While the 32″ HD TV will cost Rs. 14,999, the 43″ UHD will cost Rs. 29,999, the 50″ UHD will cost Rs. 34,999, the 55 UHD will cost Rs. 39,999, and the 65″ UHD will cost Rs. 64,999, all the models will be offered at a special introductory price for a short period at the launch.

Indkal Technologies has stated that it will offer services in over 18,000 pin codes.