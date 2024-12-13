2 Indian scientists join prestigious European molecular biology group

Two associate professors from the Regional Centre of Department (RCB) of Biotechnology — Prem Kaushal and Rajender Motiani — are among the 11 life scientists selected for the European Molecular Biology Organisation (EMBO) global investigator network.

The EMBO announced the selection of the scientists as the newest members of its Global Investigator Network on Thursday. Five of the eleven new EMBO Global Investigators are based in India and two of them are from the RCB, Faridabad.

Kaushal’s research focuses on protein synthesis in pathogenic microbes, Mycobacterium tuberculosis and Entamoeba histolytica. Dr. Motiani’s research programme focuses on understanding the role of calcium driven inter-organelle crosstalk in skin pigmentation, according to a Union Ministry of Science and Technology release here on Friday.

The EMBO Global Investigator Network supports young group leaders in Chile, India, Singapore and Taiwan. The new global investigators will become part of an international network of nearly 800 current and former EMBO Global Investigators, Young Investigators and Installation Grantees, and will start in January 2025.

“EMBO is excited to welcome the new EMBO Global Investigators. Their research highlights the universal language of discovery and provides diverse perspectives to tackle foundational research questions as well as global challenges. We are delighted to support these outstanding group leaders in forming connections with scientists in Europe and around the world,” said EMBO Director, Prof. Fiona Watt.

The new EMBO Global Investigators receive financial support for four years for networking activities and collaborations with local scientists and those in Europe. The global investigators are funded, for example, to attend or organize scientific meetings, visit other research institutions or deliver seminar series. They also benefit from training opportunities, including EMBO lab leadership training courses, for themselves and their lab members.

“I am really excited to receive this prestigious fellowship from EMBO. I look forward to engaging and networking with some of the brightest life science researchers across the globe,” said Dr. Motiani on receiving the news of the award. Dr. Kaushal remarked, “I am grateful to EMBO for recognizing our research work. It will help establish international collaborations and bring new technologies to the Regional Centre for Biotechnology.

RCB is an academic institution established by the Union Department of Biotechnology, with regional and global partnerships synergizing with the programmes of UNESCO as a Category II Centre.