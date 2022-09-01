Airtel introduces next-gen Cloud solutions ahead of 5G launch

Bharti Airtel unveiled a new cloud portfolio on Thursday as it prepares to roll out 5G services across the nation. The portfolio will offer specialised offerings for various business categories.

Edge content delivery network is one of the new cloud services that will be included in Edge Cloud Portfolio (CDN).

By utilising its edge network to provide material as close to users as possible, Airtel Cloud’s Edge CDN speeds up the delivery of web and video content.

This makes it simpler for businesses to concentrate on app performance for the OTT, ed-tech, gaming, and healthcare sectors by reducing latency, expenses, and server load.

“Airtel has three key strengths to offer a differentiated set of cloud offerings, we have 12 large data centres and 120+ edge locations. We also have a network with comprehensive coverage across the country and to most locations across the globe,” said Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business.

Airtel is currently working with two of the largest OTT companies in India and others on this platform.

“With 5G around the corner, businesses will leverage the low latency, high bandwidth and high device density of the 5G spectrum to solve critical problems using edge computing,” said Chitkara.

Airtel said it will utilise Edge Cloud applicationd eveloper Qwilt’s ‘Open Edge Cloud’ solution for deployment.

“Our edge architecture provides a new economic model for streaming delivery, in which Airtel Cloud’s Edge CDN plays a central role in the end-to-end value chain,” said Alon Maor, CEO, Qwilt.

Airtel recently became the first company to test a captive private network at the Bosch facility in Bengaluru. Airtel is also rolling out its Edge compute service to customers.

The company said there will be many targeted cloud solutions coming in for specific industry requrements soon.

(inputs from IANS)