City to get 200 clean-fuel AC CNG buses of Durga Puja

Kolkata for the first time is all set to get around 200 clean-fuel AC CNG buses ahead of the Durga Puja in September.

Three automobile manufacturing giants – Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and Eicher – have been selected through a tender process to supply these fleets soon after they get the work order from the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC).

Sources in the WBTC that will operate the environment-friendly AC buses on city roads said that the corporation would issue work orders to these manufacturing companies within one week.

“Everything like financial clearance from the state government, tender selection process, etc. in connection with purchase of the fleets, have been completed. We are just awaiting the finance department’s final nod related to serving the work orders to the manufacturers,” said a senior WBTC official requesting anonymity.

“Kolkata for the first time will get the clean-fuelled AC CNG buses since the pollution-free passenger transport like CNG buses started service in our city several months ago.

The manufacturing companies regularly meet us seeking the work order as soon as possible so that they could get adequate time to manufacture the buses ahead of the Durga Puja. Our corporation ply around 85 non-AC CNG fleets in the city and adjoining district towns,” the official said.

“The conversion from diesel to compressed natural gas (CNG) will not only save money but will have an immense positive environmental impact and comfort for passengers amidst the unbearable humidity triggering sweating in Kolkata. I think passengers will have a fresh lease of life after the AC CNG buses are deployed on the city roads,” he added.

The minimum sitting arrangements in the new buses will be 32 each while for maximum number of seats it will be 45.

The fleet will include 120 semi-deluxe buses, each 12 metres long and priced at Rs 65 lakh, 50 deluxe buses of the same length, equipped with push-back seats, at Rs 70.4 lakh each and 30 midi buses, measuring 9 metres, at Rs 42 lakh per unit.

To ensure the smooth operation of these buses, the state Cabinet has also approved the recruitment of approximately 900 drivers and conductors on contractual basis.

The state transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty conducted on-ground surveys in January across some of Kolkata’s busiest areas to assess commuter difficulties firsthand, following chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s directive to improve public transport. Based on these findings, the transport department has identified key routes where the new buses are likely to be deployed, including Ultadanga–Airport, Ultadanga–Shapoorji, Ultadanga–Jadavpur, Dharmatala–Dum Dum, and Belgachia–Science City.

Sources at Parivahan Bhawan, state transport department headquarters on R N Mukherjee Road, said the new buses would revive the public transport system particularly at the backdrop when around 250 old AC, non-AC fleets and Volvos operated by the WBTC are lying defunct at different depots for months.

The transport department has sent a proposal of Rs 13 crore to the state government to repair these old fleets, sources said adding, “unfortunately no money has not yet been approved by the finance department.”