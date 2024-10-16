Understanding the impact of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity

In today’s digital age, the business landscape is witnessing a significant transformation. Technological advancements have accelerated development in a variety of sectors, including entertainment and commerce. Additionally, they have equipped manufacturers with advanced technology necessary for producing goods or services. This enhancement not only boosts customer satisfaction but also drives increased sales.

However, alongside its numerous benefits and conveniences, the digital era has introduced significant challenges. Among these, one of the most pressing is the rise of cyberattacks. As per Check Point Research, cyber threats have witnessed a surge of 30 per cent globally in 2024, with an average of 1,636 weekly attacks per business. Threat actors can now target organisations at any time and from anywhere in the world. This reality underscores the need for more than just human intervention to combat escalating cyber threats, leading to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in strengthening cybersecurity.

Growing influence of AI in cybersecurity

Today, digital transformation within organisations has significantly expanded the attack surface for cyber threats, making AI an essential tool rather than just an optional tool. AI algorithms have become critical components for securing cloud environments, IoT devices and mobile platforms. Here’s a closer look at how AI influences cybersecurity:

Threat detection

AI has the potential to detect cyberattacks and malicious activities. While traditional software often fails to detect new threats, AI equips organisations to combat them effectively. It can recognise software trends and predict common threats or ransomware attacks even before they penetrate computer systems. This proactive approach helps organisations with the discovery of abnormalities, prospective cyberattacks, and effective prevention measures. Furthermore, since hackers’ techniques adapt in response to trends, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions provide real-time insights into industry-specific threats, allowing for more informed decision-making.

Combating with malicious bots

Bots account for a significant portion of all internet traffic and can create concerns. Issues like Identity theft, fraudulent account creation, and data breaches are among the significant threats posed by these automated entities. Dealing with such automated attacks can be challenging. However, by leveraging AI and machine learning, organisations can comprehend online traffic patterns and effectively distinguish between malicious bots, search engine bots and human users.

Endpoint detection

While antivirus and EDR software can help protect against cyber attacks, they often depend on signature-based detection. Keeping these signatures updated is imperative for guaranteeing protection against emerging threats. If in case, virus definitions become obsolete and cannot be updated owing to a lack of expertise of software providers, this poses a significant risk. Although traditional signature-based protection may be ineffective against newer malware threats, the benefit of AI-powered endpoint security establishes a baseline behaviour for each device. It frames a system where specialists can be altered and systems can be restored to their original condition following a ransomware infection.

Introduction of generative AI in cybersecurity

The evolution of AI has led to the emergence of Generative AI (Gen AI), introducing a revolutionary shift in cybersecurity. This technological advancement utilises machine learning models, namely generative adversarial networks (GANs), to imitate cyberattacks and defence methods. In addition, Gen AI’s potential lies in its ability to generate novel data instances that closely resemble real-world datasets, allowing cybersecurity systems to evolve more rapidly and adapt to emerging threats. As these AI models undergo extensive training, they become more adept at comprehending the intricacies of security data. Considering these benefits, MarketsAndMarkets has projected that the generative AI cybersecurity market size will reach USD 40 billion by 2030.

In conclusion, AI has significantly influenced cybersecurity. It has become an indispensable asset for organisations, owing to its capability to identify, assess and combat cyber threats. AI can scan large volumes of information, identify weaknesses and anticipate potential threats, enabling companies to mount rapid and effective defences against cyberattacks. However, it becomes imperative for organisations to prioritise the adoption of updated technology and provide extensive training to employees; this will ensure that the technology is utilised safely and securely across all sectors.

The writer is the founder & CEO, of Clavrit Digital Solutions