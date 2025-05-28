Saving sight, saving lives

When a child is born, a family is filled with happiness, love and hope. As the child grows, the glowing eyes, filled with innocence, hold the promise of a brighter tomorrow. But for some, that gentle gleam is overshadowed too soon – dimmed by a silent threat called retinoblastoma. A malignant tumour of the retina, retinoblastoma commonly impacts children below five years old. The condition can appear in one eye or both, with about 25 per cent of cases involving both eyes. Around 1,400-2000 new cases are reported annually in India, accounting for 15-20 per cent of global cases.

To address the imperative need for early detection, Sankara Nethralaya organised a special session to raise awareness about this ocular cancer that affects children. Titled ‘Mukto Nayan Dream – defeat Retinoblastoma with a smile’, the session brought together esteemed medical professionals including, Dr Girish Shiva Rao, President, Sankara Nethralaya; Dr Pramod Bhende, Director at Department of Vitreo Retina; Dr Suganeswari G, Chief Ocular Oncologist; Dr Arpita Bhattacharya, Medical Oncologist at Tata Medical Centre; and Dr Esha Nigam, Senior Ocular Oncologist along with 35 children who are diagnosed with retinoblastoma and their parents. The event also featured renowned Bengali actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty, who attended the session keeping in mind the pressing need for more such insightful initiatives.

Throughout the event, the team of doctors reiterated the need for early intervention in retinoblastoma. “This is a condition that not only affects the vision but also the life of a child. The earlier the intervention, the simpler the process of the treatment will be,” Dr Rao told The Statesman. However, he also emphasised that most patients visit them in later years when they are already in an advanced stage with poor vision and symptoms of either squint or opacity in the eye.

Dr Rao further underscored the various challenges that are associated with the condition. “The biggest challenge is the lack of awareness, which leads to delayed treatment. Another challenge lies in parental acceptance. Many parents find it difficult to come to terms with the fact that their child has an eye condition and requires such life-changing treatments,” he said adding, “These treatments are done in repeated cycles and often come with side-effects such as hair loss, risk of infection and weight loss. Accepting that a child – so young- has cancer is emotionally overwhelming. It is because people largely associate cancer with old age, and this creates a psychological barrier.”

He also pointed out that the cost of the treatment poses another major challenge. “This condition typically affects children from lower socio-economic backgrounds, so the parents have a challenge in not only initiating the process but also being mentally ready for the expenses.” Moreover, he stated that some parents even drop out midway. For this reason, the hospital seeks corporate support through CSR funds to help families complete the treatment.

Speaking to The Statesman, Sabyasachi Chakraborty expressed solidarity with the cause. “Whenever the safety and health of a child is involved, I stand by those initiatives. The subject on which the conclave is arranged is crucial. We need to understand the issue and make other people understand its significance.” He continued, “Retinoblastoma is a rare disease; however, we shouldn’t be afraid of it. With proper awareness and expert care, recovery is possible. Sankara Nethralaya is doing a remarkable job.”

As per the data presented at the session, the incidence rates of the condition vary regionally. Chennai, for instance, reports 21.7 cases per million males aged 0-4 years, while Kolkata reports 18.9 cases per million females in the same age group. Symptoms of retinoblastoma can include white pupillary reflex, strabismus, ocular redness or irritation, swelling, ocular pain, and/or low vision. The doctors outlined that treatment options encompass chemotherapy, laser therapy, cryotherapy, radiation therapy, and in some cases, enucleation.

In collaboration with the Tata Medical Centre (TMC), Sankara Nethralaya offers a dedicated unit to provide specialised care for patients with eye cancer. Speaking about the collaboration, Dr Rao affirmed, “We are fortunate enough to have Tata Medical Centre right across the road. Together, we can offer a multidisciplinary approach – be it radiotherapy or eye-specific procedure. Whether the patient comes to us at first or visits there, the treatment is coordinated and holistic.”

The session concluded with performances by young survivors of retinoblastoma – a powerful reminder of the resilience and the spirit of these children. In the end, Dr Rao aptly summed up, “Awareness is the key. Through such kinds of awareness programmes, we will be able to identify these children right at an early stage, allowing for minimum intervention and maximum result – in terms of saving vision and ultimately saving life.”