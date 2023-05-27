Tata Medical Centre receives `1.73 crore as donation

Tata Steel has donated Rs 1.73 crore to Tata medical Centre in New Town for the latter’s continuous effort to serve cancer patients. The contribution was made possible through the auction of the first 4 coils (62 MT) of cold rolled steel produced at Tata Steel’s newly-commissioned state of the art cold rolling mill complex in Kalinganagar, Odisha.

The event was attended by Dr Pattatheyil Arun, director of Tata Medical Centre and senior officials of Tata Steel, including Praveen Shrivastava, chief marketing and sales (branded products and retail). Dr Pattatheyil Arun said, “Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata, is immensely thankful for the magnanimity and sense of service demonstrated by Tata Steelium channel partners.

These efforts will continue to motivate us to work harder, with the support of the community, to alleviate the hardships that patients endure in their prolonged and costly battles against cancer.” Prabhat Kumar, representing Tata Steel emphasised the company’s commitment to building an empowered community through conscientious collaboration.