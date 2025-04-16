Quantum cybersecurity revolution in the age of AI

The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing is reshaping the digital world. AI is revolutionising automation, decision-making, and predictive analytics, while quantum computing is introducing groundbreaking capabilities in data processing and cybersecurity. However, these advancements also bring unprecedented challenges, particularly in data security and privacy.

A recent development by a research team in China claimed to have successfully broken RSA encryption—a widely used security protocol—using a quantum computing system from D-Wave. This breakthrough has heightened concerns among governments and businesses worldwide. As quantum computers become more powerful, they pose a significant risk to traditional encryption methods, prompting a global race to develop quantum-resistant security solutions.

The growing importance of quantum cybersecurity

Quantum computing, which leverages the principles of quantum mechanics, has the potential to solve complex mathematical problems exponentially faster than classical computers. While this technology offers groundbreaking applications in areas such as healthcare, financial modelling, and artificial intelligence, it also threatens existing cybersecurity systems.

Traditional encryption methods, such as RSA and ECC (Elliptic Curve Cryptography), rely on the difficulty of factoring large prime numbers. However, with Shor’s algorithm, quantum computers can solve these problems in a fraction of the time required by conventional computing systems. This capability could render current encryption obsolete, exposing sensitive financial transactions, government communications, and personal data to cyber threats.

To counteract this emerging risk, India has launched the National Quantum Mission (NQM), a Rs 6,000 crore initiative aimed at accelerating advancements in quantum computing, quantum cryptography, and quantum communication.

Moreover, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), along with top academic institutions, is actively working on quantum communication networks that can safeguard government and military data from future quantum-enabled cyberattacks. These efforts position India as a key player in post-quantum cybersecurity innovation.

AI and the evolving cybersecurity landscape

While AI is playing a transformative role in cyber defence, it also presents new vulnerabilities. AI-driven cyber threats, such as deepfake attacks, AI-generated phishing, and adversarial AI, are becoming more sophisticated.

A recent example illustrates this growing concern. Last month. YouTube issued an emergency warning about a fraudulent deepfake video impersonating its CEO, Neal Mohan. The AI-generated video, circulated privately, falsely claimed upcoming changes to YouTube’s monetisation policies. Content creators were urged to follow specific steps—leading to credential theft and malware installation. This incident highlights how cybercriminals are leveraging AI to execute highly convincing phishing attacks, putting individuals and organisations at risk.

To address these threats, India has implemented several AI-driven cybersecurity initiatives. The INDIAai program focuses on ethical AI development, AI governance, and AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. The Cyber Swachhta Kendra, launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), offers cybersecurity tools to safeguard individuals and businesses from AI-driven threats. Additionally, India’s National AI Strategy integrates AI-powered cybersecurity solutions to detect and neutralise cyber threats in real-time.

The convergence of AI and quantum security

The intersection of AI and quantum computing presents both opportunities and challenges in cybersecurity. On one hand, quantum computers threaten traditional encryption, but on the other, AI can enhance quantum cryptography, making cybersecurity systems more resilient. AI can also be used in threat intelligence, helping security analysts predict and mitigate cyberattacks before they cause significant harm.

To stay ahead of these challenges, India must prioritise:

Post-quantum cryptography: Developing and adopting quantum-resistant encryption algorithms that can safeguard sensitive data from quantum-enabled cyber threats.

Quantum-secure AI systems: Integrating quantum encryption with AI-driven security tools to enhance cybersecurity resilience.

AI-powered cyber threat detection: Leveraging machine learning and AI analytics to identify emerging cyber threats and mitigate risks proactively.

International collaboration: Engaging in global partnerships to establish standards for AI governance and quantum cybersecurity.

India’s proactive approach, including research collaborations with the US, EU, and other tech leaders, will be instrumental in developing next-generation security frameworks.

As AI and quantum computing continue to redefine cybersecurity, India is taking bold steps to ensure digital safety.

The writer is an expert in information technology