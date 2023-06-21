NASA shares images of Sun emitting strong solar flare, check out

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory has captured incredible images of the Sun emitting a strong solar flare.

On June 20, the Sun released powerful solar flare, reaching its peak at 1:09 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy. Flares and solar eruptions can impact high-frequency (HF) radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

The solar flare observed on June 20 is classified as an X1.0 flare, with “X” representing the most powerful category. The number provides additional information regarding the flare’s strength within its class.

As per Fox Weather News, the most powerful flare in history made much more of an impact. In the fall of 2003, NASA recorded a flare measuring at X28, and it produced particles that bombarded instruments around Earth

Measuring 5 out of 5 on the SWPC scale, this bombardment resulted in satellite engineers being forced to switch some satellites to operate in safe mode, NASA said. Plus, astronauts aboard the International Space Station were advised to seek shelter from the elevated radiation levels.