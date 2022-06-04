Google Doodle celebrates Satyendra Nath Bose and Einstein’s condensate

On this day, June 4, 1924, Indian physicist and mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose sent his quantum formulations to Albert Einstien. Google Doodle is therefore giving tribute to Bose’s significant discovery and his immense contribution to quantum mechanics.

After receiving rejection on his search paper on the way particles were counted by a prominent science journal known as The Philosophical Magazine, Bose sent his paper to Einstien, and he recognized his discovery.

Satyendra Nath Bose was also a physicist, who specialized in theoretical physics. He is renowned for developing the foundation for Bose statistics and the theory of the Bose condensate. In 1954, he was awarded India’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan by the Indian Government.

Since the early stages of life, Bose felt an inclination toward solving arithmetic problems every day given to him by his father, who was an accountant. At an age of 15 only, he got admission in at Calcutta’s Presidency College, where he studied Bachelor of Science degree.

Even, the famous Bengali polymath, Rabindranath Tagore wrote a dedicated book on science, Visva–Parichay, in honor of Satyendra Nath Bose in 1937.

He was appointed as the National Professor in 1959 and stayed there for 15 years, it is the highest honour for any scholar in the country.

In 198, by an act of Parliament, the Government of India, in Salt Lake, Calcutta, the S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences was established.

Bose’s work stood at the transition between the ‘old quantum theory of Bohr, Planck, and Einstein also at the new quantum mechanics of Born, Dirac, Schrödinger, Heisenberg, and others.