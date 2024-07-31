Future visions: Emerging trends shaping the Indian animation industry

Just a decade ago, the understanding of animation was limited to cartoons. However, in 2024, animation has transcended its traditional boundaries, becoming an integral part of filmmaking, content creation, and various other industries. Animation has undergone a remarkable transformation and solidified its position as a powerful storytelling medium that captivates audiences of all ages. The Indian animation industry is currently in a developing stage, continuing to learn and refine its techniques while steadily progressing toward greater professional advancement.

The evolution of the animation and visual effects industry in India can be traced back to the era of hand-drawn animations, which has undergone significant change with the digital revolution. With exposure to digital and technological advancements in the last 20th century, the industry has witnessed a dramatic transformation, enabling animators and visual effects artists to push the boundaries of what was once considered impossible. Integrating software and hardware has facilitated the creation of visually stunning content, from cool and trendy visuals to intricate animations that previously posed significant challenges.

In today’s visual-centric world, every brand recognises the importance of a strong presence on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. These platforms are currently dominated by content that incorporates animation, visual effects (VFX), and computer-generated imagery (CGI), elevating the visual appeal and sophistication of the viewing experience. This trend underscores the immense potential and lucrativeness of the animation industry.

Market potential and growth

The global animation market is witnessing exponential growth and is projected to reach USD 528.8 billion by 2030. This meteoric rise is fueled by the resounding success of animated films and the increasing integration of animation into digital media. In recent years, the dominance of predominantly animated films has been witnessed, with blockbusters like Super Mario and Spider-Man leading the change. These films not only dominate in terms of profit but also in terms of hype, innovation, and cutting-edge technology, effectively driving the industry forward. Here are a few noteworthy trends in the Indian animation industry

Immersive and interactive experiences

In the landscape of Indian industry, there exists a dynamic spirit of innovation and exploration for Virtual reality (VR), Augmented reality (AR) & Mixed reality (MR). While strides have been made in various sectors, there remains a continuous discovery and development process. We are in a phase of evolution where the journey of creation is ongoing. Embracing this stage with determination and diligence, fosters an environment of innovation and excellence, that helps strive towards pioneering breakthroughs that contribute to the growth and advancement of our nation. Indian animators play a vital role in the gaming industry, supporting and collaborating with larger studios to bring their creative visions to fruition. Their expertise as technicians and designers is instrumental in this collaborative effort, highlighting the Indian gaming industry’s significant contribution to the global landscape.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are revolutionising the animation pipeline, enabling faster and more efficient production processes. However, there is a strong desire among Indian animators to engage in these processes in the future. If there are opportunities for AI-driven solutions in rigging and compositing, Indian animators would be eager to participate and benefit from such advancements.

AI-assisted animation tools can analyse vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and generate realistic movements and expressions, significantly reducing the time and effort required for traditional keyframe animation. Video post-production in animation is a repetitive task that involves manually composing, tracking, and rotoscoping animation. However, with the help of AI, the manual time-consuming task can be automated, which saves time and money.

Cultural fusion and global collaborations

India’s rich cultural tapestry inspires animators with its diverse traditions, folklore, and artistic styles. By amalgamating these cultural elements with contemporary storytelling techniques, the Indian animation industry is actively engaged in fostering cross-cultural partnerships by collaborating with international studios to assist in executing their creative visions. Rather than solely focusing on creating experiences for a global audience, Indian animators are dedicated to supporting and enhancing the work of international partners, ensuring their goals and visions are realised. Through technical expertise and collaborative efforts, the Indian animation industry plays a vital role in helping international studios bring their projects to fruition, thus contributing to the global landscape of animation.

The future of animation in India

While the Indian animation industry holds immense potential, the market remains largely untapped. The country is yet to create animation films on the scale of global successes like Spider-Man, Super Mario, or Ninja Turtles. As the digital landscape in India continues to expand, the potential for animation is immense. This highly lucrative and profitable industry presents exciting opportunities for designers, 3D artists, animators, and filmmakers. With the increasing integration of animation into cinema and digital media, animation is thriving, offering a canvas for creative expression and technological innovation. India possesses the potential to craft unique global experiences and narratives, acknowledging the ongoing journey towards maximising this potential. While strides have been made, there’s a continuous commitment to further elevate India’s global narrative presence through innovation and strategic initiatives.

The writer is Founder of WOLF BREAD.