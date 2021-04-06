The Hydrogen Energy Centre at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC), New Delhi, have agreed to collaborate in research on carbon neutral green energy and pilot project of hydrogen energy development.

According to the coordinator Prof O N Srivastava, a meeting of scientists was held recently in this regard.

He said that the union budget for 2021-22 has announced a National Hydrogen Energy Mission (NHM) that will draw up a road map for using hydrogen as an energy source.

The NHM initiative will capitalize on one of the most abundant elements on earth (Hydrogen) for a cleaner alternative fuel option.

There is a provision of special financial assistance for research and pilot plant, he added.

Srivastava said that in this context, the general manager of national hydro power project, Dr Prashant Atre, consulted the scientists of Hydrogen Energy Centre of the BHU’s Physics department, and both the institutions planned for research and a pilot project in this direction.

Srivastava made a power point presentation of the research on hydrogen energy and the devices developed at the centre like hydrogen fuelled motorcycle, auto, nano car, cooking oven/stove, genset and hydrogen fuelled turbine.

Besides, the research conducted by the chemistry and botany departments were also discussed to neutralize the impact of climate change by the carbon emission, he said.

Special emphasis was given on the research based on the storage of hydrogen by making hydride to run auto-rickshaws.

Since hydride is the safest and most efficient for hydrogen storage, it was agreed to do further research at the level of the pilot plant of hydride.

Besides, the solar photovoltaic electrolysis, the other methods of hydrogen energy like photo bio and photo electro-chemical photocatalytic were also discussed for further research. It was also agreed to increase the capacity of the solar photovoltaic electrolysis plant of the centre, he stated.