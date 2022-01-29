‘AirVaidya’ fumigation can mitigate Covid-19 infection: BHU scientists

Presently when the world is grappling with highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19, scientists at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), have in a first-of-its-kind study, found that anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties in the fumes of AirVaidya Herbal Dhoopa (AVHD), an ayurvedic formulation, could be effective in preventing air-borne infections in humans and home settings.

‘AirVaidya’ (by AIMIL Pharmaceuticals), contains phytochemicals from 19 medicinal ingredients such as Raal, Neem Patr, Vasa, Ajwain, Haldi, Lemongrass (lamajjaka), Vacha, Tulsi, Peeli Sarson, Safed Chandan, Ushir, Sudh Guggal, Nagarmotha, Mehendi, Tagar, Loban, Kapoor, Jigat and Cardamom husk, which are known for their potential therapeutic effects to combat the virus.

Dr. KRC Reddy, Professor, Department of Rasa Shastra (Ayurveda), Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, who led the research, said, “Though Dhoopan (fumigation), a medicinal therapy has been described in Ayurveda compendia for ages. Being potent in anti-microbial, anti-fungal, anti-viral action and given rising Covid-19 cases, this is the first scientific study.”

Dr. Reddy explained, “Participants were divided into two groups—intervention group (150 persons) and controlled group (100 persons).

Since the Covid-19 virus generally enters through the nose and mouth into the human body, medicinal fumigation therapy was given to the participants of the intervention group. They were asked to inhale ‘AirVaidya Herbal Dhoopa’ (AVHD) fumes for ten minutes twice a day, while the control group was not given such treatment.

“The results were encouraging. Just 4 percent of the intervention group on the medicinal therapy showed Covid like symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, or no taste or smell; on the other hand, at least 37 percent, who were not given such therapy, were found to have Covid-19 like symptoms.” The fumes were also chemically safe on Drosophila flies in the first phase of the clinical trial, Dr. Reddy said.

Dr. Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, said that “the herbal dhoopa contains medicinal ingredients like Ushir, Guggal sudh, Nagarmotha, Mehendi, Jigat and Ghee—possessing therapeutic effects that may prevent the entry of coronavirus into the human body system by enhancing the immunity and thus reduces the inflammation caused by virus and bacteria.” Sharma added that ‘AirVaidya’ has been launched in the market with the series of Ayouthveda to help people reprieve from Covid-19 infection.

Conducted with the help of the AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, the BHU scientists, who have now completed the second phase of the clinical trial of ‘AirVaidya Herbal Dhoopa’ (AVHD), also said that it is beneficial in disinfecting home and office surroundings in the backdrop of the pandemic.