Advanced solar technology: Maximising energy efficiency at home

Energy efficiency translates to a greener future. This simple mantra summarises the need to help save the environment while reducing energy consumption. As the world becomes more eco-conscious, saving energy is becoming a crucial aspect of sustainable living. Not only does this help minimise carbon footprints, but it also reduces expenses. Governments worldwide recognise the urgency of better managing energy consumption and ensuring reliable energy access while moving away from fossil fuels.

The focus on renewable energy

Renewable energy sources have gained significant attention in the quest for sustainable living. Solar energy stands out as a preferred energy choice due to its abundance and increasing affordability. Solar power is not only a clean and renewable source of energy but also scalable, making it suitable for various applications from small residential setups to large industrial and utility-scale installations. India has made great progress in solar installation, particularly over the past few years. The installed solar energy capacity in India has surged to 89.4 GW as of August 2024, making it the third-largest producer of solar power globally. Initiatives taken by India, like the International Solar Alliance and ‘One Sun One World One Grid’ further highlight its strong focus on harnessing solar energy.

Advancements in solar technology

Solar energy has seen remarkable technological advancements, leading to increased efficiency and reduced costs. One of the most notable advancements is in its inverter technology, which acts as the brain of the solar system. Microinverters are a safer solar technology compared to competing centralised ‘string’ inverters, converting the direct current (DC) generated by each solar panel into alternating current (AC) at the panel itself. This optimisation of individual panel performance increases overall energy yield and enhances safety by reducing the risk of high-voltage DC arcs. The result is higher generation efficiency and improved safety, leading to long-term savings and benefits for homeowners.

Microinverters offer several advantages over traditional string inverters. By converting DC to AC at the panel level, microinverters ensure that each panel operates independently. This means that shading or a malfunctioning panel has a very limited impact on the performance of the entire system. Consequently, homeowners can expect a more reliable and efficient solar power system, maximising energy production and savings.

Benefits of microinverters and energy storage

The integration of energy storage solutions further maximises the benefits of solar power. Lithium-iron phosphate batteries stand out for their durability, reliability, and safety. These batteries offer a longer lifespan and are less prone to overheating and maintenance needs compared to traditional lead-acid batteries. By storing excess solar energy generated during the day, homeowners can maximise energy efficiency and reduce electricity bills. During the day, solar panels often generate more electricity than a household can use. Without storage, this excess energy is sent back to the grid, often at a lower rate than the cost of electricity drawn from the grid during peak times. By storing this excess energy in batteries, homeowners can use it when they need it most, such as during the evening or on cloudy days. This not only maximises the use of generated solar power but also reduces dependence on the grid, which can lead to significant cost savings.

Moreover, the integration of ‘AC-coupled’ systems, which combine microinverters and energy storage, brings additional safety and reliability. AC-coupled systems allow for seamless integration of solar power and battery storage, ensuring that energy conversion and storage processes are efficient and safe. This setup minimises the risk of power loss and enhances the overall reliability of the home energy system, providing homeowners with a consistent and secure energy supply.

Furthermore, energy storage systems enhance the resilience of home energy supply. In the event of a power outage, a home equipped with solar panels and a battery storage system can continue to operate independently of the grid. This is particularly valuable in areas prone to natural disasters or grid instability, providing peace of mind and ensuring that essential appliances and systems remain operational.

Maximising energy efficiency at home through advanced solar technology offers numerous benefits, including long-term savings, enhanced safety, and environmental sustainability. Solar systems for homeowners are now more affordable with subsidies under the SuryaGhar programme and incentives offered by various states. Homeowners can choose the best solar technology for their homes. Coupled with storage, this creates a great value proposition to maximise efficiency and safety. By leveraging the advantages of advanced microinverter technology and reliable energy storage solutions, homeowners can optimise their energy use, reduce their carbon footprint, and enjoy a more secure and cost-effective energy solution. Embracing these innovations not only contributes to a greener future but also ensures a more resilient and efficient home energy system.

The writer is Senior VP and Managing Director-India at Enphase Energy