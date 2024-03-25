Rolls Royce Holi in Kolkata: A vibrant symphony of tradition and devotion

In the polychromatic mosaic of India’s cultural festivities, Holi shines as a radiant symphony of colours, mirth and unity. Amongst this jubilant celebration, Kolkata’s Burrabazar’s Rolls Royce Holi emerges as a dazzling gem—a harmonious fusion of vintage opulence and devout celebration that titillates the senses and elevates the spirit.

The pièce de résistance of this grand affair is none other than a vintage Rolls Royce Silver Ghost car, once ensconced in the esteemed ownership of the literary titan Rudyard Kipling. This automotive treasure, graced with the distinguished chassis number 6UE, found its way into the hands of Kumar Ganga Dhar Bagla in 1927. Talking to The Statesman, Lalit Kumar Bagla, the current owner of the car, said, “The Rolls Royce was manufactured back in 1921 and was later bought by my grandfather. You’ll find it gracing the streets of Kolkata during Holi. People from across the city take part in the revelry.” The Bagla family, renowned for their prominence in colonial-era Calcutta, sanctified the car with a sacred purpose, dedicating it to the divine service of Radha and Krishna within their Satyanarayan temple.

The Rolls Royce, transformed into a mobile temple chariot, assumes a celestial role during the Holi festivities—an emblem of unswerving devotion and aristocratic heritage. The revelries commence on the auspicious 10th day of Phagun, starting from the venerable Satyanarayan Ji Temple in Kalakar Street, crossing the iconic spans of the Howrah Bridge and winding through the bustling alleys of Burrabazar. Enthusiastic devotees, bedecked in resplendent hues of gulal and floral finery, sway to the rhythmic cadence of traditional drums and cymbals, creating a spectacle of ethereal exuberance and spiritual bliss.

One cannot help but marvel at the blend of sanctity and grandeur as the vintage Rolls Royce carries forth the divine essence of Radha-Krishna through Kolkata’s bustling streets. The aura of veneration seamlessly melds with the whimsical spirit of Holi, crafting a visual feast cherished by devotees and lensmen alike, further solidifying its status as an emblem of reverence in Kolkata’s cultural pantheon.

“The significance of this jubilee extends beyond Holi frolics, with the Rolls Royce making its ceremonial appearance during Janmashtami,” added Lalit Bagla. Its legacy includes a prestigious participation in the inaugural edition of The Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally in 1968, adding a nostalgic charm to its illustrious heritage.

As the procession culminates at the venerable Shri Ishwar Satyanarayan Ji Temple at Mukharam Kanoria Road, where the deities are kept for a few days, amidst thunderous cheers and chromatic fervour, one witnesses the enduring bond of tradition and faith weaving communities together in a harmonious spectacle. The kaleidoscope of dry pigments swirling in the air, harmonised by the melodious strains of bhajans, evokes an ambiance of unbridled joy and communal camaraderie. The deities are brought back to the Satyanarayan Ji Temple on Kalakar Street the day prior to Holika Dahan.

The Rolls Royce Holi in Kolkata transcends mere revelry—it is a vibrant ode to India’s rich cultural heritage, where time-honoured customs intertwine seamlessly with contemporary jubilation. It serves as a poignant reminder that amidst the bustling rhythm of urban life, moments of sanctity and festivity find their rightful place, weaving together the threads of history and spirituality in a timeless embrace. Should serendipity lead you to Kolkata during Holi, do not miss the chance to partake in this extraordinary spectacle—a symphony of colours, tradition and vintage magnificence that encapsulates the very essence of India’s cultural vibrancy.

