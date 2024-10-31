Protect your lungs and ears this festive season

As the festival of lights approaches, so does a season of dazzling celebrations, sweets, and togetherness. However, it’s essential to be mindful of the potential impact of increased air and noise pollution during Diwali, especially on our lungs and ears. At Fortis Hospital Anandapur, Kolkata, our experts Dr Hindol Dasgupta, consultant, pulmonology, and Dr Vijay Bhalla, consultant, ENT, suggest a list of easy, practical tips to keep your respiratory health and hearing protected.

Avoid fireworks: It is better to avoid firecrackers altogether to prevent air pollution, but if not, then remember to wear cotton clothing while handling firecrackers yourself as synthetic materials catch fire easily. Better yet, consider a no-burst Diwali with LED lights or sparklers to reduce pollution and enjoy a safer celebration

Limit outdoor activities during high pollution periods: Peak hours for fireworks often mean higher pollution levels. Stay indoors during these times, especially if you have pre-existing respiratory issues like asthma or COPD.

Advertisement

Use N95 masks when outside: N95 masks filter out pollutants and allergens, offering much better protection for your lungs than ordinary cloth masks. Use them if you’ll be outside when firecrackers are in full swing.

Create smoke-free zones at home: Use air purifiers indoors to maintain a cleaner air environment, and keep windows closed during high-smog hours. This minimises indoor air pollution, particularly important for young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

Stay hydrated and avoid dehydrating beverages: Staying hydrated keeps your respiratory tract moist, helping it filter out irritants. Limit caffeinated and alcoholic drinks, which can lead to dehydration and intensify respiratory irritation.

Follow the 60:60 rule to prevent hearing damage: For those celebrating with music, keep the volume at or below 60 per cent and limit listening to 60 minutes at a time. Excessive noise can lead to hearing loss or tinnitus (ringing in the ears).

Practise deep breathing: A few minutes of deep breathing exercises helps clear out pollutants trapped in the respiratory tract. This is especially helpful before going to bed, allowing for a cleaner respiratory system overnight.

Limit exposure for vulnerable groups: Children, seniors, and individuals with respiratory issues should avoid prolonged exposure to smoke and pollutants. Encourage them to stay indoors and avoid places where firecrackers are being set off.

Be mindful of noise levels and use ear protection: If you’ll be around loud firecrackers, use earplugs or noise-cancelling earphones. Loud noises can affect not only hearing but also increase stress and anxiety levels, particularly for kids and pets.

Spread awareness and celebrate responsibly: Talk to friends and family about the importance of an eco-friendly Diwali. Reducing firework use lowers pollution levels, helping everyone breathe easier and preventing hearing-related issues for years to come.

This Diwali, let’s prioritise health along with happiness. Stay safe, breathe easy, and enjoy a healthy and delightful Diwali!