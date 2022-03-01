Wastelands of Kashmir

More than 50 percent of water bodies, including wetlands in Srinagar and its suburbs, have either disappeared fully or are on the verge of extinction.

Massive and rapid urbanisation, siltation, and encroachment have resulted in the loss of these water bodies. Around 9,119 hectares of open water surface and wetland have disappeared.

These water bodies and wetlands attract not only tourists from all over the world but millions of migratory birds during the winter season. Lakhs of winged guests from Siberia and Central Asia visit over 20 wetlands in the valley. The valley has over 400 small and large water bodies.

According to the state water commission, water bodies in Kashmir are the worst victims of human interference and rapid urbanisation.

Massive erosion in the catchment areas is resulting in these lakes becoming silted up, thereby converting water areas into landmasses. Some are on the verge of extinction.

The Union Territory administration has launched a major programme to protect and save these wetlands from extinction. Division Commissioner of Kash mir Pandurang Pole says that wetlands are not wastelands.

He recently visited the famous Hokersar wetland along with senior officials and environmentalists and strongly pleaded for the preservation and protection of water bodies in the valley.

According to him, wetlands play a pivotal role in the conservation of natural beauty and the environment. The administration has prepared a detailed plan to protect wetlands, including Wular Lake, Hokersar, and Hygam.

Meanwhile, some NGOs and civil society activists like Man zoor Wangnoo and Halima Bashir have launched an initiative to clean the Gilsar and Hokersar water bodies. They have raised money through crowd-funding and engaged men and machinery for cleaning these water bodies.